

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $511 million, or $3.41 per share. This compares with $663 million, or $4.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.5% to $5.01 billion from $6.00 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $511 Mln. vs. $663 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.41 vs. $4.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.16 -Revenue (Q1): $5.01 Bln vs. $6.00 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

