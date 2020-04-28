LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights Announces Appointment of Advisor, Jeffrey Hyman

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX)(OTC PINK:VRZPF) (the "Company" or "Loop")- provider of transformative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions- is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Hyman to its Board of Advisors.

Jeffrey holds over 20 years of experience in Wall Street investment banking and financial advisory, as well as leading large-scale development and redevelopment projects in the US. With areas of expertise in hospitality and entertainment, casino and gaming, destination and resort, and city infrastructure projects, Jeffrey brings wide-ranging experience in industries that align well with Loop's target client base.

Jeffrey Hyman: "I have always been drawn to the next big thing, and I believe Loop's innovative technology holds a place in many lucrative industries. I will use my connections and experience in any way possible to expedite their handle on these markets."

Loop CEO, Rob Anson: "Jeffrey's ability to not only spot opportunities, but execute them, is very impressive. As we come out of Covid-19, there will be large-scale changes being made in order to recoup financial losses. We plan on leveraging Jeffrey's connections and expertise in (re) development across verticals to gain traction during this phase of recovery. We are very lucky to have him on our Board."

Jeffrey's personal business and investment initiatives reflect his passion for driving innovative, high reward projects, such as the launch of a new energy technology with Free Flow Power Corporation, and the implementation of cutting-edge casino gaming technology and equipment with Hardway Holdings. As Loop gains traction in up-and-coming markets, Jeffrey's addition to the Board comes at no better time.

About Loop Insights: is a Vancouver-based technology company that provides transformative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to level the playing field between brick and mortar retailers and their online competition. Particularly, Loop's technology aggregates online and on-premise data to enable real-time, data-driven marketing decisions for an enhanced customer experience. To close the consumer loop, the Company provides retailers and brands complete, real-time redemption metrics-something that does not exist in the brick and mortar environment today. Loop's products integrate with clients' existing legacy systems, which supports a seamless and convenient digital transformation.

