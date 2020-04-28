Strategic collaboration facilitates business for companies inside and outside of China, the world's largest online market

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), the company with a mission to help build a better Internet, and JD Cloud AI, the intelligent technology provider of JD.com, China's largest retailer, today announced a strategic partnership to provide a faster and more secure Internet for global companies doing business in China, and for Chinese businesses reaching consumers globally. This collaboration joins Cloudflare's integrated global cloud platform with JD Cloud AI's extensive China network, infrastructure, and services-offering a seamless experience for businesses looking to reach global audiences.

JD Cloud AI is one of JD.com's core business units, focused on technology services that build on its delivery and retail network. It delivers public, private and hybrid cloud services through more than 300 product offerings. Bringing together Cloudflare's intelligent global platform with JD Cloud AI's robust infrastructure and services inside China will enable enterprises to seamlessly and securely deploy cloud-based firewall, distributed denial of service (DDoS) mitigation, content delivery, and DNS services worldwide-at the edge and without any need for hardware or on-premise boxes.

Today, Cloudflare's global network spans 200 cities in more than 90 countries and regions, including 17 cities in mainland China-a market Cloudflare first entered in 2015. Over the next three years, this strategic collaboration will expand Cloudflare's global availability across 150 additional data centers in mainland China, growing the company's data centers in the region by 700 percent.

"Companies across the globe have had to re-think how they run their businesses and reach customers especially with the global pandemic that has impacted every market. Together, Cloudflare and JD Cloud AI are partnering to give businesses even more opportunity to be secure, fast, and reliable with one integrated global network," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. "We're minimizing the technical and logistical hurdles companies face when looking to do business in and out of China. I'm proud to partner with JD Cloud AI to continue to offer tools to help businesses win in the Chinese market and the rest of the world."

"I'm thrilled to establish this strategic collaboration with Cloudflare," said Dr. Bowen Zhou, President of JD Cloud AI. "Cloudflare's mission of 'helping to build a better Internet,' closely aligns with JD Cloud AI's commitment to provide the best service possible to global partners. Leveraging JD.com's rich experience across vast business scenarios, as well as its logistics and technological capabilities, we believe that this collaboration will provide valuable services that will transform how business is done for users inside and outside of China."

Cloudflare offers a truly integrated global network, giving customers a secure, fast, and reliable experience for visitors inside and outside of China. Cloudflare customers can enable their China network within a few clicks, and without changing a single line of code. Once enabled, their visitors within China will be served from data centers inside of China, while visitors outside of China will still be served from the nearest Cloudflare data center-shaving off seconds of latency for their applications in China without any additional configuration changes.

As the world's second largest market, China is important for global companies like Garmin. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company relies on a world-class experience for its customers around the world, including those in mainland China. "Before Cloudflare, our customers in China experienced a significant lag-time for updates to their wearable products," said Aaron Dearinger, Edge Architect, Garmin International. "After becoming a Cloudflare customer, our devices updated much faster in China. This was an important enhancement to the user experience for our customers."

China accounts for 21 percent of the 3.8 billion global Internet users-making it the largest online market today. Austin, Texas-based National Instruments Corporation, a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software, has invested heavily in China for the last 20 years. "Approximately one-third of our Internet traffic originates from Asia and a majority of this traffic is from China," said Robert Cope, IT Architect at National Instruments. "Having a highly secure experience inside of China, with all the performance benefits that Cloudflare brings, is a key reason why we chose Cloudflare. This has been especially beneficial since most of our origin servers are in Austin, Texas. We're excited about Cloudflare's continued growth in the China market and excited to see what's next."

