Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A112ST ISIN: US47215P1066 Ticker-Symbol: 013A 
Tradegate
28.04.20
14:59 Uhr
42,400 Euro
+0,300
+0,71 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
JD.COM INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JD.COM INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,20042,40015:01
42,20042,40014:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JD.COM
JD.COM INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLOUDFLARE INC--
JD.COM INC ADR42,400+0,71 %