Announces availability of a new solution that brings human-level accuracy to the automated analysis and routing of corporate messages; Delivered in collaboration with Xilinx, Inc., Supermicro, Inc. and Boston Limited

Cortical.io today announced a real-time, natural language understanding solution to rescue corporate productivity from the deluge of enterprise email: Cortical.io Message Intelligence

It's no secret the flood of digital communications from email, messaging and Twitter and other sources exasperates our daily lives. Enterprises, in particular, are overwhelmed with communications from inside and outside of their organizations. Corporate email continues to be at the heart of this flood of data, with content that needs to be acted on in a timely manner. And the current environment with resource constraints, social distancing and working from home compounds the problem.

Consider these facts:

In 2019, more than 128.8 billion business emails were sent and received per day. 1

The average office worker receives 120 emails every day 2 and spends a staggering 2.6 hours each day reading and answering them. 3

Often, an incoming email doesn't even reach the right person within the organization quickly. This impairs productivity in matters where speed is critical, resulting in operational delays and rising costs.

Enter Cortical.io Message Intelligence

Cortical.io, a leader in AI-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU), is tackling this daunting challenge with the release of Cortical.io Message Intelligence, a powerful solution for processing and routing messages in real time. The product accomplishes this by understanding the semantic content-the meaning and intent of the messages at massive scale in real time. According to benchmarks using the well-known Enron email dataset, the product registers between 1,000 and 10,000 times faster than BERT, the NLP (Natural Language Processing) technique developed by Google while achieving the same level of accuracy.

Combining the Cortical.io proven Semantic Folding method with FPGA-powered acceleration from Xilinx, Cortical.io Message Intelligence is a purpose-built appliance, easily installed and configured. It provides human-level accuracy in filtering and classifying messages, enabling businesses to more quickly process and respond to messages of any kind and also mitigate legal risks. Users can create custom semantic classifiers and filters with minimal effort. Cortical.io solutions are based on neuroscience and can be quickly trained without supervision in the specialized vocabulary of any business domain and can function across multiple languages.

"We are starting with the most crucial means of enterprise communications, email. But ultimately our solution can be applied to a broad range of messages, including instant messages, tweets and blog posts," said Cortical.io COO Thomas Reinemer. "Organizations can start by applying it to more efficiently deal with emails, but the value in this technology extends to streamlining and automating business processes, increasing efficiency, responsiveness and productivity in all areas of the organization thereby reducing costs, improving bottom lines and, most importantly, improving customer satisfaction."

Collaboration with Xilinx, Supermicro and Boston Limited

Message Intelligence is available as a pre-packaged appliance delivered in partnership with Xilinx, Inc., the inventor of the FPGA, Supermicro (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology and Boston Limited, which provides cutting-edge technology since 1992 using Supermicro building blocks. The appliance includes a 1U Supermicro rackmount with an AMD 2nd generation EPYC processor and a Xilinx Alveo U50 Data Center accelerator card. It comes with pre-built filters and classifiers and will allow administrators to create custom filters and classifiers. It also provides a dashboard to monitor the performance of the appliance. Annual subscription pricing is $75,000, available for $48,000 as a special introductory offer.

"Real-time services are exploding and managing the deluge of enterprise email and digital communications is an important productivity challenge to solve," said Adam Scraba, director of marketing, Data Center Group at Xilinx. "Cortical.io leveraging the real-time computing capability of Alveo accelerators in their appliance is an exciting solution for the enterprise."

"Supermicro is excited to partner with industry leaders on the expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications into all aspects of business and everyday life," said Don Clegg, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Supermicro. "The Cortical.io Message Intelligence product, coupled with Supermicro's proven storage and server hardware, gives enterprise customers a tested and proven solution ready for rapid deployment."

"As a global leading integrator and provider of bespoke IT solutions, Boston is proud to partner with Cortical.io, Xilinx and Supermicro to offer intelligent NLU solutions for all types of business," said Manoj Nayee, Boston Limited CEO. "As digital communications continue to grow in volume and method, many of our clients are finding it increasingly difficult to efficiently identify and action certain critical communications. Implementations of this technology are already yielding positive results and increasing corporate productivity."

About Cortical.io

Cortical.io delivers AI-based business solutions which are quicker and easier to implement and more capable than current approaches. The company's patented method of Natural Language Understanding enables enterprises to more effectively search, extract, and analyze information from unstructured text. The company's solutions, including Contract Intelligence and Message Intelligence, cover a wide spectrum of use cases with proven implementations in Fortune 500 companies. Cortical.io is working to enable Semantic Supercomputing, the ability to process streams of natural language content at massive scale in real time through the use of hardware acceleration. Cortical.io has offices in the US (New York and San Francisco) and in Europe (Vienna). For more information, go to https://www.cortical.io. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Cortical_io.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally friendly solutions available on the market.

