Newmark Executives to Reduce Pay

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company") today announced certain pay reductions due to the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic ("COVID-19").

In response to the continuing macroeconomic impact of the pandemic, Newmark's executive officers have volunteered to reduce their base salaries. Chairman Howard W. Lutnick and Chief Executive Officer Barry M. Gosin will each reduce his annual base salary by 50%, while Chief Financial Officer Michael J. Rispoli, Chief Legal Officer Stephen M. Merkel, and any senior managers who are direct reports to Mr. Gosin will reduce their annual base salaries by 15%.

On April 27, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Board") agreed to these changes to executive officer compensation. In addition, the independent members of the Board volunteered to forego 15% of his or her annual cash retainer.

All the above compensation reductions are effective immediately and will remain in place until December 31, 2020. Additional information with respect to executive compensation will be available in the Company's forthcoming Form 10-K/A, which is expected to be filed shortly with the SEC. The Company anticipates giving further updates on the impacts of COVID-19 in its financial results press release for the first quarter of 2020 and on the subsequent investor call, as well is in its next SEC filing on Form 10-Q. As previously announced, Newmark expects to release these results before market open on May 7, 2020.

