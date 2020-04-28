

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI) slashed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, due to the uncertainties associated with COVID-19 outbreak.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $9.50 to $9.70 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.95 to $10.15 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $10.00 to $10.20 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $10.40 to $10.60 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.77 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'While our first quarter results were strong, we anticipate that as the year progresses many of our customers will be increasingly impacted by the economic impact of lockdowns and social distancing efforts to fight COVID-19. In addition, economic disruptions will likely impact fixed income issuance, equity markets, and oil markets,' said Douglas Peterson, President and CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken