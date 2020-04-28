

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation eased in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.2 percent increase in February.



The domestic market prices rose 2.1 percent annually in March, after a 2.9 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 4.7 percent annually in February and those of water supply and manufacturing rose by 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying fell 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent in March, after a 1.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

