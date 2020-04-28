Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - Prominex Resource Corp. ("Prominex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Parks to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Parks was elected by the shareholders of the Company at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders, held on April 27, 2020.

Mr. Parks is currently the CEO and director of Fountain Asset Corp., which is a TSX Venture listed merchant bank. He is currently a director of The BRN Group, which provides total brand management services and expertise to the global cannabis industry. Mr. Parks has over 10 years of experience in capital markets. Prior to joining Fountain Asset Corp. in 2017, he was a partner and registered portfolio manager at a successful Toronto-based asset manager. Mr. Parks is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University.

About Prominex

The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Lerner

CEO, CFO and Director

Tel: 416-710-4906

Email: mlerner10@gmail.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing of the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54950