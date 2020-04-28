Ossian, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - Success Entertainment Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: SEGN), recently acquired Renavotio Infratech, Inc. (RII) has entered the fight against the Covid 19, Pandemic by expanding into medical infrastructure space, specializing in Personal Protective Equipment, ("PPE").

RII has received orders for PPE gowns that initially will total over 80,000 a week and could grow to 250,000 a week in the next 120 days. The first orders will begin shipping this week. RII is focusing on made in the USA products with partnerships being negotiated with multiple providers in PPE equipment of mask, gowns and face shields. These are the primary tools used by frontline medical provers that are currently in short supply in our country's fight against this devastating pandemic.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is a main source of protection for emergency and recovery workers. Depending on the type of emergency which may include disease protection, flooding, hurricanes, fire, electricity, structural collapse, falls, terrorism, earthquakes, tornadoes, extreme temperatures, among others. It is necessary to protect emergency response, medical and recovery workers from physical, chemical and biological hazards.

Protecting against routes of exposure include inhalation, dermal contact, ingestion or contact through mucous membranes. Therefore, main protective equipment includes respirators, eye protection, hearing protection and protective clothing. Depending on the hazard, the recommendations on the use of PPE change. Some examples of PPE may include gowns, masks, face shields, gloves, overalls, boots, and googles.

"As new opportunities are presented to grow Success and RII, we will take advantage of those including the underground utility, water/refuse management, smart city technology and medical infrastructure acquisitions that we have currently targeted. Our recent success in the PPE market gives our shareholders both immediate and long term growth opportunities well into the foreseeable future." Said Billy Robinson, CEO.

ABOUT RENAVOTIO INFRATECH (RII)

RII is a holding company focused on infrastructure opportunities including Medical infrastructure, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water and waste management technology, medical infrastructure and related industries. RII initial targets along with recent medical protective gear is infrastructure companies with utility construction, consulting/operational agreements with small towns or county CO-OPS that operate their own water and sewer systems, providing long term savings utilizing smart utility monitoring and dedicated engineering and service personnel. These platforms capture utility data from handheld GPS devices or in place sensors, with planned use of drones for medical contamination, leak detection and topographic underground utility installation planning.

