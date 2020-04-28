Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DLU2 ISIN: SE0009414576 Ticker-Symbol: OND 
Frankfurt
28.04.20
11:45 Uhr
11,730 Euro
+0,240
+2,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOPEPTIDES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOPEPTIDES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,87012,28016:20
PR Newswire
28.04.2020 | 14:57
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oncopeptides Annual Report 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) announces today that the annual report for 2019 is now available on the company's website. The report summarizes the company's business operations, strategy and financial results.

The annual report is available as a PDF version on the company's website below;

www.oncopeptides.com / Investor Relations / Financial reports

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a first-in-class anti-cancer peptide-drug conjugate that rapidly delivers an alkylating payload into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden with U.S. headquarters in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

For more information, please contact:
Rein Piir
Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides
E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com
Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/oncopeptides-annual-report-2019,c3098989

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/3098989/1238050.pdf

Annual Report 2019 Oncopeptides AB

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15404/3098989/beb188deb41518b4.pdf

Oncopeptides AB Annual Report 2019 PR

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire