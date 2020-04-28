Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 716460 ISIN: DE0007164600 Ticker-Symbol: SAP 
Xetra
28.04.20
14:56 Uhr
110,12 Euro
+2,32
+2,15 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,88109,9015:11
109,90109,9215:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAP
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAP SE110,12+2,15 %