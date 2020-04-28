The 11th edition of the German document which tracks solar price falls and efficiency improvements has considered the role bigger wafers are playing in cost reduction.From pv magazine Germany. Germany's International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaic (ITRPV), which aims to track solar power price falls and rising conversion efficiencies, has undergone its 11th update. The report, produced by engineering association the Verbandes Deutsches Maschinenbau Anlage (VDMA), states more than 650 GW of solar module generation capacity was delivered last year. The learning rate of photovoltaics - the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...