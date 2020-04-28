Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSX-V: LOOP) (OTCQB: LPPPF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("LOOPShare" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Scoot-E-Bikes will be available for sale through Amazon.com and is currently available on Walmart.com. The Company has placed an order for delivery of new Scoot-E-Bike units from its manufacturer and once completed they will be available for purchase through these new sales channels. The Scoot-E-Bike will now be available from Amazon, Walmart.com, London Drugs and on www.scootebike.ca. The Company will provide an update once inventory has been delivered and is available for purchase through Amazon.





Walmart Inc. ("Walmart") is a multinational retail giant that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores across the globe. Walmart has more than 11,200 stores operating under 55 banners in 27 countries around the world. It has eCommerce websites in 10 countries. Each week, nearly 265 million customers and members shop at Walmart.

The Scoot-E-Bike brand was originally created by Ray J, a successful tech-entrepreneur, TV personality and musician. It was acquired by LOOPShare to provide an eco-friendly and convenient mode of transportation, which directly aligns with LOOP's core sustainable transportation business model. High profile celebrities like Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Brandy Norwood, and Snoop Dogg have all been seen riding and enjoying their Scoot-E-Bikes. Ray J is a key member of the Loop team and he works closely with the Company as a Brand Ambassador for Scoot-E.

Regulatory Filing Update

The Company also announces that, as a result of delays due to COVID-19, it is relying on the exemption provided in BCI 51-515 (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian Securities Regulators) to delay the filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the "Documents"):

The Company's Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company's Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The Company is working with its auditors and expects that it will be able to file its annual documents no later than June 12, 2020 and its first quarter documents no later than July 14, 2020. Members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. An update on material business developments since the filing of the Company's interim financial reports has been provided in prior press releases and are noted above in this press release.

