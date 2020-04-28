Zone 1 Certification For Dialight GRP LED Linear

FARMINGDALE, New Jersey, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight Group's new SafeSite Glass Reinforced Polyester (GRP) linear light has now been certified for use in ATEX Zone I Hazardous Areas.

Already certified for use in Zone 2 Hazardous Areas at the product's launch in October, the enhanced certification for the rugged new fitting opens up the market for the harshest environments and specifically as the ideal solution for long-life performance in the upstream and downstream oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical processing, mining and heavy manufacturing sectors.

The rugged new fitting has been designed as a highly durable and reliable low maintenance solution with triple the lifespan of fluorescents. The GRP SafeSite Linear is also easy to install and available in 764mm and 1244mm lengths with a lumen output range of 2,785 - 5,750 lumens.

Featuring Dialight's in-house designed power supply and thermal management system, the SafeSite GRP LED Linear can withstand ambient temperatures between -40°C up to +65°C. The durable, corrosion resistant GRP housing material has excellent structural, thermal and chemical resistance properties, is impact resistant and rated IK08. It is also IP66/67 rated making it impervious to water and dust.

Options include emergency backup models with field-selectable durations of 60, 90 & 180 minutes to allow end users to easily conform with local regulations for minimum EM durations for egress lighting purposes. Additional safety features include four stainless steel retention tabs, an optional wire guard accessory, a wildlife, eco-friendly amber solution and a green shower safe and eye wash station option.

For further information on GRP SafeSite and Dialight's other market-leading industrial LED lighting solutions, visit www.Dialight.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

John Dias at Silver Bullet Marketing. Tel:- (0191) 261 7422. jd@silverbulletmarketing.co.uk

About Dialight

Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With over a million fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight's class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company's operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA. Further information on Dialight and its products is available at www.dialight.com.