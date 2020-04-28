Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC): EHNAC Launches Revised Certification Program for Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances

Enhancements include streamlined criteria, elimination of physical site visits and reduced fees

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, today announced significant revisions to its Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) approved Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances Certification Program (EPCSCP). Effective immediately, EPCSCP candidates and those renewing their certification will have access to a streamlined and more cost-effective program including refocused criteria, the elimination of physical site visits, and reduced fees in many cases.

"The industry has given us valuable feedback on this important accreditation program which is crucial in ensuring e-prescribing systems that support controlled substances adhere to the highest standards to ensure DEA-mandated requirements are met," said Debra Hopkinson, Operations Vice President, EHNAC. "In response to hearing what current customers and industry stakeholders had to say, EHNAC has made significant changes to the program to make certification a more straightforward and cost-effective process. We have replaced site visits with remote reviews, streamlined the criteria to focus on DEA requirements, and have included an initial hour of program review and training. Additionally, certified organizations can renew on a biennial basis, without paying an annual fee."

EHNAC offers two certification programs for vendors handling e-prescribing of controlled substances - EPCSCP-Pharmacy and EPCSCP-Prescription. The programs evaluate pharmacy and prescribing applications supporting electronic prescription of controlled substances and are designed to demonstrate that vendors and their applications meet detailed DEA regulations as well as certain other EHNAC core criteria.

Visit www.ehnac.org for more details or to review the latest EHNAC criteria.

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST CSF Assessor, making it the only organization with the ability to provide both EHNAC accreditation and HITRUST CSF certification.



EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Press contact information:

Tom Testa

Anderson Interactive

617-872-0184

tom@andersoni.com

Debra Hopkinson

EHNAC

860-408-1620

dhopkinson@ehnac.org

SOURCE: Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587352/EHNAC-Launches-Revised-Certification-Program-for-Electronic-Prescribing-of-Controlled-Substances