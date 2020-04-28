Future Market Insights: Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Consumption to Rise at 6.7% CAGR Through 2029; Supply Disruptions Driven by Coronavirus Likely to Limit Market Growth - Future market Insights

Companies active in the digestion resistant maltodextrin industry are focusing on research and development activities, in a bid to develop user-oriented offerings.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / The digestion resistant maltodextrin market is projected to grow at an healthy CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019-2029). Rising concerns over health and fitness, from unhealthy dietary habits and the increasing popularity of veganism are crucial factors driving the sales of digestion resistant maltodextrin. Market players are also pushing for awareness campaigns about the consumption of gluten-free products, which will continue to boost growth of digestion resistant maltodextrin industry, reveals Future Market Insights (FMI).

"Consumers are increasingly seeking authentic, healthier, and plant-based ingredients in their diets. Consequently, food manufacturers are transitioning to natural ingredients, in a bid to sustain their market position," says the FMI analyst.

Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market - Key Takeaways

The spray-dried maltodextrin market segment will account for major market share, while the agglomerated form segment will display lucrative growth.

The food segment will account for more than 50% of the overall market share, through the forecast period, owing to wide scope of food-applications.

The digestion resistant maltodextrin applications in beverages will account for rapid growth through the forecast period.

Europe and North America will account for a majority of the global market share for digestion resistant maltodextrin coverage.

East Asia and Latin America will display a higher growth rate, owing to the increased incidences of lifestyle-based ailments.

Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market - Key Driving Factors

Increasing awareness about digestion resistant maltodextrin and the health benefits of consumption are major growth drivers.

Rising consumption of vegan and gluten-free foods remains a key influencer for the digestion resistant maltodextrin industry.

Developing applications in the sports foods industry are projected to create numerous lucrative opportunities, supporting overall market growth.

Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market - Key Constraints

The risk of allergy-triggering proteins in digestion resistant maltodextrin will remain a challenge for market players.

Strict regulations associated to labeling of food items and ingredients will restrict the industry through the forecast period.

Anticipated Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered an imbalance in terms of supply and demand, as supply chains for key raw materials have been substantially disrupted. The trend is expected to continue in the near future, as the most highly affected regions are also home to the largest producers of digestion resistant maltodextrin.

Most orders during the first quarter of 2020 will be affected, with disruptions running into the second quarter as well. With the factory closures continuing in many parts of the globe, the growth of the global digestion resistant maltodextrin market is expected to be restricted in the year ahead.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the digestion resistant maltodextrin market are Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc, WGC Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres S.A., Tereos Syral S.A.S, Tate & Lyle, Luzhou Chemical Technology Co Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Gulshan PolyolsLtd., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Changchun Dacheng Industrial Group, AGRANA Beteilingungs AG, Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., and Grain Processing Corporation. Major players are investing in brand promotion activities to bolster sales capacity. Moreover, expansion of supply chains to meet the rising end user demand is a major strategy being adopted by market leaders.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report of 300 pages offers comprehensive insights on digestion resistant maltodextrin market. The market is analyzed on the basis of source (corn-based, wheat-based, potato-based, cassava-based, and others), form (spray-dried powder, and instantized/agglomerated), and application (beverages, food, and nutraceuticals), across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

