The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per common share, payable June 10, 2020 to stockholders of record as of May 8, 2020. Today's dividend declaration represents an increase of $0.01 per common share.

This is the 25th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

Arvind Krishna, IBM chief executive officer, said, "IBM's free cash flow and our strong balance sheet gives us confidence to both invest aggressively in cloud and AI technologies, while also returning value to our shareholders. We remain fully committed to our dividend even during this unprecedented time, and we recognize the importance of the dividend to the more than 2.3 million investors in IBM."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005594/en/

Contacts:

IBM

Edward Barbini, 914-499-6565

barbini@us.ibm.com