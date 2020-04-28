Beko Donates Household Appliances to Global Healthcare Workers and Launches "Best Team in the World" Campaign

ISTANBUL, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, Europe's leading domestic goods brand, has donated household appliances to global healthcare workers in over 20 countries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, over 500 hospitals in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Romania, Poland, Kosovo, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, The Philippines, Thailand, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Pakistan and Bangladesh have all received white goods and small household appliances. Beko will continue to support and recognise healthcare workers and address the need for hygiene, nutrition and refreshment resources for frontline workers.

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko, said: "These donations will support the global team of dedicated medical and service professionals as they work tirelessly on the frontline to battle against this pandemic, which is one of the most significant threats we have had to confront in modern day society. We want to recognise their selfless commitment and pass on our heartfelt gratitude for everything that they do. These donations are just a small token of our appreciation."

The donations coincide with the launch of Beko's global campaign, "Best Team in the World," that is brought to life in a video which pays homage to the people around the world who are risking their own lives every day to save others during the pandemic. You can watch the "Best Team in the World" campaign content here.

About Beko

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik and Main Partner of FC Barcelona. Continuing its activities since 1955 with the principle of being a partner that facilitates the daily lives of consumers, Beko is currently operating in more than 140 countries. Structuring its road map based on an understanding of offering perfect products and services to consumers, Beko puts consumers and innovation to the focus of all its operations. Under the vision of "Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide," Beko has adopted the mission of ensuring a healthy life for the new generations. This mission also constitutes the basis for all the works of Beko.

