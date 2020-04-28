Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - Boyle & Co. LLP ("BCo") announces the acquisition of 13,000,000 common shares of Rex Opportunity Corp. ("Rex" or the "Company") at a price of $0.01923077 per share and an option to acquire a further 2,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.50 per share, representing a further 3.7% of the outstanding shares. Before the acquisition, BCo owned, directly or indirectly, 8,945,057 common shares ("Shares") representing approximately 16.85% of the outstanding shares of the Company. After the acquisition, BCo owns, directly or indirectly 21,945,057 Shares representing approximately 41.35% of Rex's outstanding Shares an increase of 24.5% or 23,945,057 shares representing 45.12% an increase of 28.27% on deemed beneficial ownership basis.

Bruce Reid ("Bruce") announces the disposition of 13,000,000 Shares of Rex and grant of an option to dispose of 2,000,000 Shares. Before the disposition Bruce owned 30,733,602 Shares representing 57.9% of the outstanding Shares of Rex. After the disposition, Bruce owns 17,733,602 Shares representing 33.4% of the outstanding Shares, a decrease of 24.5% or 15,733,602 Shares representing 29.6% of the outstanding Shares, a decrease of 28.2%, on deemed beneficial ownership basis.

For more information or to obtain a copy of the early warning reports filed under National Instrument 62-103, please contact:

For Boyle & Co. LLP:

Attention: Jim Boyle

Email: jim@boyleco.com

Phone: 416-867-8800

For Bruce Reid:

Attention: Julio DiGirolamo

Email: jd@idahochamp.com

Phone: 416-477-7771

