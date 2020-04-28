Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX), a cutting-edge technology provider that enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Monday, May 11, 2020 before the opening of The New York Stock Exchange. Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time 2:30 pm Central European Time.

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-844-835-9983 (US) or +1-412-317-5268 (international) and use the access code: 10142849. There will also be a live audio webcast available at http://investors.garrettmotion.com/, where the earnings press release and related slide presentation will be posted prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 25, 2020 by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering the access code: 10142849. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett's website.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett's cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. Our portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005601/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

Michael Cimini

+1 973 216-3986

michael.cimini@garrettmotion.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Paul Blalock

+1 862 812-5013

paul.blalock@garrettmotion.com