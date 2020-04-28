Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.04.2020
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
28.04.20
PR Newswire
28.04.2020 | 15:57
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 28

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 27 April 2020 was 3313.25p (ex income) 3335.03p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary


28 April 2020

