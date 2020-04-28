Anzeige
28.04.2020
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 28

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 27 April 2020 was 248.81p (ex income) 252.63p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

28 April 2020

