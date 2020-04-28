Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 20 April to 24 April 2020

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 20/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 74.3003 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 21/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 75.1688 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 22/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 73.5813 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 23/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 73.9710 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 24/04/2020 FR0010313833 7000 73.0475 XPAR TOTAL 35,000 74.0138

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

