Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 20 April to 24 April 2020
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|20/04/2020
|FR0010313833
7000
74.3003
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|21/04/2020
|FR0010313833
7000
75.1688
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|22/04/2020
|FR0010313833
7000
73.5813
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|23/04/2020
|FR0010313833
7000
73.9710
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|24/04/2020
|FR0010313833
7000
73.0475
|XPAR
|TOTAL
35,000
74.0138
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005620/en/
Contacts:
Arkema
