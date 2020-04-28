The ENTERTAINER Partners with PointsPay by Loylogic to Offer Members the Power to Pay with Loyalty Points

ZURICH, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital lifestyle brand, the ENTERTAINER and PointsPay, Loylogic's innovative loyalty e-payment platform, announce an exciting new partnership that now offers members the chance to use their loyalty program 'points' and 'miles' to purchase on the ENTERTAINER.

PointsPay by Loylogic is a payment platform that, among others, provides registered merchants the opportunity to tap into a billion-dollar market in enabling loyalty program members to redeem or collect points while shopping online. With a simple one-step integration of the PointsPay button into the checkout page, online merchants acquire a completely new customer base of affluent loyalty members and can drive incremental revenue.

With today's announcement, the ENTERTAINER further cements itself as an innovative global leader, with over 3 million users that saved over $160 million in 2019 alone. Peter Hubbard, General Manager at the ENTERTAINER business, comments, "We're pleased to partner with PointsPay to bring this technology to our members. Our members want a straightforward payment experience, and PointsPay gives customers another secure and convenient payment option.The successful implementation of this is testament to the ingenuity and vision of two brilliant teams working together towards one shared goal - delivering an experience that suits the always-on consumer."

Aileen Parsons, Head of PointsPay at Loylogic, shares her views on the collaboration: "We're excited to have a powerful addition to the PointsPay network by collaborating with the ENTERTAINER which has been an integral part of people's lives and leisure for many years on a global scale. PointsPay is thrilled to be joining them on their digital journey and creating great additional value to the ENTERTAINER and their customers alike."

About the ENTERTAINER:

Founded 2001 in Dubai by Donna Benton, the ENTERTAINER is the leading provider of incentive offers from well-known dining, leisure, entertainment, beauty and hotel brands across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. The company successfully transitioned from a print publication to a data-driven, tech company with the launch of the award-winning ENTERTAINER app in 2013. Packaged together as destination-specific products, the company has enjoyed phenomenal growth by virtue of a strong partner network, a burgeoning corporate loyalty business, and a broad base of delighted customers. Today, the ENTERTAINER offers 70 consumer products and 6 tailored B2B solutions across 19 countries with over 8,600 merchant partners globally.

About PointsPay

PointsPay is the powerful yet simple one-button solution which empowers loyalty program members to seamlessly shop with their points or miles directly at the participating merchant's online shop. It provides a unique triple checkout possibility, letting the loyalty program member collect or redeem their loyalty currency, or to pay using a combination of points and cash. Members then even earn points back on the cash component spent. PointsPay delivers value to all stakeholders in the ecosystem. It is a solution created by Switzerland-based Loylogic, the world's leading innovator and creator of points' experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. Loylogic caters to both present and future needs in delivering powerful solutions which amplify engagement and build loyalty.

