Novo Nordisk A/S - Reduction of the share capital
Bagsværd, Denmark, 28 April 2020 - At Novo Nordisk's Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2020, it was decided to reduce the company's B share capital from DKK 372,512,800 to DKK 362,512,800 by cancellation of part of the company's portfolio of own B shares equal to a nominal value of DKK 10,000,000 divided into 50,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.20 each.
Today, Novo Nordisk has registered the implementation of the reduction of the share capital with the Danish Business Authority and cancelled B shares at a nominal value of DKK 10,000,000. After the reduction of the share capital, the company's share capital is nominally DKK 470,000,000, which is divided into an A share capital of nominally DKK 107,487,200 and a B share capital of nominally DKK 362,512,800.
The reduction of the share capital will not affect Novo Nordisk's share repurchase programme which will continue as previously announced.
Company announcement No. 25 / 2020
