Dienstag, 28.04.2020
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
WKN: A1XA8R ISIN: DK0060534915 
Tradegate
28.04.20
17:38 Uhr
59,97 Euro
-0,08
-0,13 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2020 | 16:17
88 Leser
Novo Nordisk A/S - Reduction of the share capital

Novo Nordisk A/S - Reduction of the share capital

Bagsværd, Denmark, 28 April 2020 - At Novo Nordisk's Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2020, it was decided to reduce the company's B share capital from DKK 372,512,800 to DKK 362,512,800 by cancellation of part of the company's portfolio of own B shares equal to a nominal value of DKK 10,000,000 divided into 50,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.20 each.

Today, Novo Nordisk has registered the implementation of the reduction of the share capital with the Danish Business Authority and cancelled B shares at a nominal value of DKK 10,000,000. After the reduction of the share capital, the company's share capital is nominally DKK 470,000,000, which is divided into an A share capital of nominally DKK 107,487,200 and a B share capital of nominally DKK 362,512,800.

The reduction of the share capital will not affect Novo Nordisk's share repurchase programme which will continue as previously announced.

Further information

Media:
Anne Margrethe Hauge+45 4442 3450amhg@novonordisk.com (mailto:amhg@novonordisk.com)
Ken Inchausti (US)+1 609 786 8316kiau@novonordisk.com (mailto:kiau@novonordisk.com)
Investors:
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen+45 3075 2175dabo@novonordisk.com (mailto:dabo@novonordisk.com)
Valdemar Borum Svarrer+45 3079 0301jvls@novonordisk.com (mailto:jvls@novonordisk.com)
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com (mailto:arnd@novonordisk.com)
Mark Joseph Root+45 3079 4211mjhr@novonordisk.com (mailto:mjhr@novonordisk.com)
Kristoffer Due Berg (US)+1 609 235 2989krdb@novonordisk.com (mailto:krdb@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No. 25 / 2020

Attachment

  • CA20200428 - Novo Nordisk - Reduction of the share capital (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/12f64e69-d6f4-4405-8bcc-e1a44147f65e)
