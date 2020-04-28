Novo Nordisk A/S - Reduction of the share capital

Bagsværd, Denmark, 28 April 2020 - At Novo Nordisk's Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2020, it was decided to reduce the company's B share capital from DKK 372,512,800 to DKK 362,512,800 by cancellation of part of the company's portfolio of own B shares equal to a nominal value of DKK 10,000,000 divided into 50,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.20 each.

Today, Novo Nordisk has registered the implementation of the reduction of the share capital with the Danish Business Authority and cancelled B shares at a nominal value of DKK 10,000,000. After the reduction of the share capital, the company's share capital is nominally DKK 470,000,000, which is divided into an A share capital of nominally DKK 107,487,200 and a B share capital of nominally DKK 362,512,800.

The reduction of the share capital will not affect Novo Nordisk's share repurchase programme which will continue as previously announced.





Further information

Company announcement No. 25 / 2020

Attachment