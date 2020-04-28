Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports Return on Assets 1.55% and Return on Equity of 12.36%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 12.44%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending March 31, 2020.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,124,000 or $.99 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1,202,000 or $1.08 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 8.3%.

Matt R. Opitz, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "While this performance does not represent a record quarter for Trinity Bank, we are pleased with the results, given the current upheaval in the economy. Despite the challenges presented by the low rate environment and COVID-19 outbreak, we have been able to generate meaningful growth. I am proud of our team of dedicated employees who have been working tirelessly to ensure the day-to-day needs of our customers are met during this difficult time. Additionally, we are fortunate to have such a strong operations staff that was able to develop a streamlined process to provide loans related to the government's Paycheck Protection Plan loan program. We have been able to assist not only our existing customers, but also some new customers who were having difficulty securing a PPP loan through their banks. This has been a great success for Trinity Bank."

Mr. Opitz further stated, "These are some of the most challenging times we have seen, but we are pleased with the position of the bank today. As we make our way through 2020, we will remain focused on providing exceptional experiences to our customers and looking for ways to continue growing relationships with good people who need a good local bank that can help them navigate these uncertain times."

Profitability 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 Return on Assets 1.55 % 1.91 % Return on Equity 12.36 % 13.90 % Average for Quarter Ending % (in 000's) Loans $ 169,367 $ 152,227 11.3 Deposits $ 250,677 $ 216,220 15.9

Actual for Quarter Ending (in 000's) 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 % Net Interest Income $ 2,541 $ 2,420 5.0 Non-Interest Income 128 123 4.1 Non-Interest Expense (1,370 ) (1,129 ) 21.3 Pretax Pre-provision Income $ 1,299 $ 1,414 (8.1 ) Gain on Sale of Securities and Assets 0 (2 ) N/M Loan Loss Provision 0 (30 ) N/M Pre Tax Income 1,299 1,382 (6.0 ) Income Tax 175 180 N/M Net Income $ 1,124 $ 1,202. (6.5 ) Diluted Weighted Average Shares 1,135 1,118 Earnings per Share $ .99 $ 1.08 (8.3 )

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov .

