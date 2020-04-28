Nasdaq Iceland hf. has decided to extend the deadline for bond issuers to publish their financial statements, in accordance with the guidance of the European Securities Market Authority (ESMA), dated March 27, 2020. The guidance can be found here: https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-issues-guidance-financial-r eporting-deadlines-in-light-covid-19. In ESMA's guidance, supervisory authorities are urged to recognize the challenges faced by auditors in carrying out timely audits of financial statements and/or interim financial statements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although ESMA's guidance does not apply to Nasdaq Iceland, equivalent requirements for disclosure of financial information are made in Nasdaq Iceland's rules as in the law. Nasdaq Iceland has therefore decided to extend the deadlines for bond issuers to publish their financial statements by one month, until May 31, 2020, subject to the condition that they issue a public statement announcing their decision to delay publication of financial statements. All issuers of shares on Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market and First North Iceland had already published their financial statements the day ESMA's guidance was released. Nasdaq Iceland reiterates that issuers should still publish their financial statements as soon as possible and are therefore not permitted to unnecessarily delay the publication of financial statements. It is also of the utmost importance to keep in mind that the requirements for disclosure of inside information are unaffected.