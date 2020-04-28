The bid is by around $0.002 lower than the world record offer of $0.0156/kWh that a consortium formed by French oil giant Total and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corp offered in Qatar's 800 MW tender finalized in late January. The bidder is reportedly a consortium formed by French energy giant EDF and Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar. ADPower corporation announces lowest tariff for solar power in the world. Subsidiary EWEC announced via weblink five bidding consortia's technical and commercial bids to finance, construct, operate and maintain the Al Dhafra Solar PV project in AbuDhabi. ...

