?Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market is Expected to Increase With a CAGR of 10.7% for the Study Period of 2017-2030: DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of NSCLC Market is expected to increase due to increasing incident cases of NSCLC, continuous uptake of approved therapies mainly immune checkpoint inhibitors, increasing use of biomarker testing, probable entry of potential premium price emerging therapies and increasing awareness of mutations, among others.
DelveInsight has introduced a new Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Report on "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" to its portfolio.
Key Highlights from report are:
- As per the DelveInsight analysis, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM were observed to be 484,726 cases in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017-2030.
- There are different types of treatment available for NSCLC; however, mainly 10 types of standard treatment are used, which include Surgery, Radiation therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Immunotherapy, Laser therapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT), Cryosurgery, Electrocautery, and Watchful waiting.
- The market size of NSCLC in the 7MM is expected to increase during study period. According to the estimates, the highest contribution in the market size of NSCLC is from the United States followed by Japan, Germany, and the UK.
- One of the most exciting developments in lung cancer medicine is the introduction of targeted treatments.
NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer accounted for approximately 85% of all lung cancers. The disease epidemiology included in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology, which is segmented as Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients, Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology, Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages, Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers, and Total Treated Cases of NSCLC patients by Line of Therapies scenario of NSCLC in the 7MM.
The total NSCLC incident cases in the 7MM were observed to be 484,726 cases in 2017.
NSCLC report encloses the detailed analysis of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs.
The therapies that are approved for the NSCLC treatment are Rozlytrek (Entrectinib), Imfinzi (Durvalumab), Opdivo (Nivolumab), Tecentriq (Atezolizumab), Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), Tafinlar (Dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (Trametinib), Tagrisso (osimertinib), Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib), Vizimpro (Dacomitinib), Alunbrig (Brigatinib), Alecensa (Alectinib), Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib), Portrazza (Necitumumab) along with many more.
Drugs covered in the report are:-
There are several key players robustly involved in developing potential products such as
- Nazartinib (EGF816)
- Capmatinib (INC280)
- Tepmetko (tepotinib)
- Merestinib
- JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372)
- Vemurafenib Plus Cobimetinib
- X-396 (Ensartinib)
- Tedopi (OSE2101)
- Selpercatinib (LY3527723/ LOXO-292)
- SAR408701
- Braftovi (encorafinib) + Mektovi (binimetinib)
- PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME)
- Pralsetinib (BLU-667)
- TAK-788: Canakinumab (ACZ885)
- Avelumab (Bavencio)
- Veliparib (ABT-888): Sitravatinib (MGCD516)
- Tesevatinib
- Romiplostim: Cabozantinib
- Sym015
- AMG 510
- INCMGA00012 (MGA012)
- Libtayo (Cemiplimab)
- Bavituximab
- M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa)
- And many others
Key Players covered in the report are:-
- Novartis Pharmaceuticals
- Merck KGaA
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Janssen Research & Development
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Xcovery
- BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals
- OSE Immunotherapeutics
- Sanofi
- Pfizer
- Astellas Pharma
- Seattle Genetics
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation
- Takeda
- AbbVie
- Kadmon Corporation
- Amgen
- Symphogen
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Peregrine Pharmaceuticals
- Avid Bioservices
- GlaxoSmithKline
And many others
The report includes provides in depth analysis historical and forecasted Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC, Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC by Mutations/Biomarkers, Total Market Size of PD-L1 NSCLC, Total Market Size of BRAF NSCLC, Total Market Size of c-Met, Total Market Size of EGFR, Total Market Size of ALK as well.
The reasons for buying this report:
- The report proffers an overview of pathophysiology, various diagnostic approaches and NSCLC treatment algorithm, including detailed chapters for marketed products and emerging therapies.
- Historical and forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017-2030.
- Detailed historical and forecasted NSCLC market covering the United States, EU5 and Japan from 2017-2030.
- Pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with comprehensive clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities.
- Detailed Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market size by therapies, covering the United States, EU5 and Japan from 2017-2030.
- Reimbursement scenario and Key Opinion Leader ViewsTable of Contents
1.
Key Insights
2.
Executive Summary of NSCLC
3.
SWOT Analysis of NSCLC
4.
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance
5.
NSCLC Disease Background and Overview
6.
NSCLC Diagnosis
7.
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1.
The United States Epidemiology
8.
EU-5 Epidemiology
8.1.
Germany
8.2.
France
8.3.
Italy
8.4.
Spain
8.5.
The United Kingdom
9.
Japan Epidemiology
10.
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Practices
11.
Guideline of NSCLC
12.
Unmet Needs of NSCLC
13.
Key Endpoints in NSCLC Clinical Trials
14.
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Marketed Therapies
14.1.
Key Cross
14.2.
Rozlytrek (Entrectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech)
14.3.
Imfinzi (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca
14.4.
Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb
14.5.
Tecentriq (Atezolizumab): Genentech/Hoffmann-La Roche
14.6.
Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck
14.7.
Tafinlar(Dabrafenib)in Combination with Mekinist(Trametinib): Novartis
14.8.
Tagrisso(Osimertinib): AstraZeneca
14.9.
Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib): Pfizer
14.10.
Vizimpro(Dacomitinib): Pfizer
14.11.
Alunbrig (Brigatinib): Takeda Pharmaceuticals
14.12.
Alecensa (Alectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche
14.13.
Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib): Bayer Healthcare
14.14.
Portrazza (Necitumumab): Eli Lilly
15.
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies
15.1.
Nazartinib (EGF816): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
15.2.
Capmatinib (INC280): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
15.3.
Tepmetko (tepotinib): Merck KGaA
15.4.
Merestinib: Eli Lilly and Company
15.5.
JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-6372): Janssen Research & Development
15.6.
Lazertinib: Yuhan Corporation/ Janssen Research & Development
15.7.
Vemurafenib Plus Cobimetinib: Hoffmann-La Roche
15.8.
X-396 (Ensartinib): Xcovery
15.9.
Plinabulin: BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals
15.10.
Tedopi (OSE2101): OSE Immunotherapeutics
15.11.
Selpercatinib (LY3527723/ LOXO-292): Eli Lilly and Company
15.12.
SAR408701: Sanofi
15.13.
Braftovi (encorafinib) + Mektovi (binimetinib): Pfizer
15.14.
PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin/ASG-22ME): Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics
15.15.
Pralsetinib (BLU-667): Blueprint Medicines Corporation
15.16.
TAK-788: Takeda
15.17.
Canakinumab (ACZ885): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
15.18.
Avelumab (Bavencio): Merck KGaA and Pfizer
15.19.
Veliparib (ABT-888): AbbVie
15.20.
Sitravatinib (MGCD516): Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol-Myers Squibb/Beigene
15.21.
Tesevatinib: Kadmon Corporation
15.22.
Romiplostim: Amgen
15.23.
Cabozantinib: Exelixis/Ipsen/Takeda
15.24.
Sym015: Symphogen
15.25.
AMG 510: Amgen
15.26.
INCMGA00012 (MGA012): Incyte Corporation/ Zai Lab Limited
15.27.
Libtayo (Cemiplimab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
15.28.
Bavituximab: Peregrine Pharmaceuticals/ Avid Bioservices, Inc
15.29.
M7824 (Bintrafusp alfa): GlaxoSmithKline/Merck KGaA
16.
NSCLC Seven Major Market Analysis
17.
PD-L1-Market Size
18.
BRAF Mutation-Market Size
19.
c-MET Mutation-Market Size
20.
EGFR Mutation-Market Size
21.
ALK-Mutation-Market Size
22.
Market Access and Reimbursement of NSCLC Therapies
23.
Market Drivers of NSCLC
24.
Market Barriers of NSCLC
25.
Appendix
26.
DelveInsight Capabilities
27.
Disclaimer
28.
About DelveInsight
