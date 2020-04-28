Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AC3K ISIN: IE00BDB6Q211 Ticker-Symbol: WTY 
Frankfurt
28.04.20
17:05 Uhr
161,00 Euro
-3,00
-1,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
163,00164,0017:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC161,00-1,83 %