Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2020 | 17:05
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveriges Riksbank: USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT APR-30-2020

Transaction type: Reverse Transaction
Operation type:Liquidity providing
Tender date:APR-30-2020
Time for submission of bids11.00-11.30 (CEST)
Start date:MAY-4-2020
Maturity date:JUL-27-2020
Duration:84 days
Offered volume:10.0 bln
Min bid amount: 100 mln
Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bln
Max number of bids:10
Lowest interest supplement:0.25 percentage points
Min bid rate:t.b.a.
Allocation time:12.00 (CEST) on Tender date

Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)