The low-cost, scalable solution monitors critical treatment assets like pharmaceuticals, consumables and medical equipment from manufacture through delivery.

It allows companies and agencies to instantly verify the provenance, location and condition of critical assets and shipments, including within their own premises.

This ensures full transparency and visibility to all parties, enabling the availability of lifesaving products when and where they are needed the most.

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, and CoreKinect, a leader in scalable hardware design manufacturing, today announced the launch of a joint solution enabling hospitals, government agencies and NGOs to track key assets in the fight against COVID-19, ensuring they arrive where they are needed. Kudelski is providing hardware-based device and data security embedded into CoreKinect's flexible trackers. The solution can be easily customized for monitoring the location, quality and authenticity of any product, device or shipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005640/en/

Kudelski IoT and CoreKinect join forces to enable the secure tracking of any critical medical asset during COVID-19 and beyond. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hospitals, governments, NGOs and private industry are all struggling to manage the flow of much-needed medications and medical equipment to treatment centers. Up to 3.5 Billion USD worth of pharmaceutical products are destroyed every year due to improper refrigeration during shipping and storage, ruining up to 20% of the total shipped. This inability to adequately track the cold chain causes direct, tangible harm to patients when they can't receive the treatment they require.

CoreKinect's state-of-the-art, disposable tracking and sensing solution can be incorporated into boxes, pallets or even product packaging to monitor the location, temperature, humidity and other transport conditions of medical equipment, consumables and pharmaceuticals throughout the entire distribution chain. Using LoRa-WAN, NB-IoT, 5G or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connections and gateways, the tags can communicate with CoreKinect's backend and provide up-to-the-minute information to authorized users. Kudelski's IoT Security Platform technology embedded in the tags ensures that all data is encrypted end-to-end and can be positively authenticated back to the device it came from.

Ali Kozlica, Executive Chairman at CoreKinect: "We are eager to do our part to enable medical professionals and government agencies to have greater visibility, control and accountability for critical assets; both during the COVID-19 crisis and to create better efficiency and better patient outcomes in general. Our proprietary hardware architecture allows us to deliver customizable solutions at scale, giving real-time insights that will help save lives at a fraction of the cost of current solutions. Our teams are committed to improving quality of life for patients everywhere."

Patrick Hauert, VP IoT Security at Kudelski Group: "Now more than ever, trust, integrity and control are critical to the supply chain that has become a very real lifeline to hospitals around the world. By working with CoreKinect, we're ensuring tracking data is protected, access to it is controlled, and tracking devices are protected from tampering. This ultimately leads to a single, visible version of the truth that gives confidence to all involved."

CoreKinect and Kudelski are reaching out to government agencies and other businesses to explore ways to support COVID-19 relief efforts. If you are aware of a situation where this technology could help, please contact info@kudelski-iot.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005640/en/

Contacts:

Kudelski Group

Christopher Schouten

Kudelski Group IoT Security

Head of Marketing

+1 (480) 819-5781

christopher.schouten@nagra.com

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group Corporate Communications

Director Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com

CoreKinect

Ali Kozlica

Executive Chairman

602.321.3250

Ali@CoreKinect.com