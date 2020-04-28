

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two trade groups representing retailers have released a blueprint that urges governors to issue uniform, statewide protocols for retailers to adopt when they reopen stores after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.



The blueprint released by the Retail Industry Leaders Association or RILA and the National Retail Federation or NRF outlines a phased-in approach to reopening retail.



According to the trade groups, the blueprint was developed in accordance with guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control or CDC and benchmarking between leading retailers who have shared their operational experiences over the past six weeks.



The guidelines require retailers to adopt the social distancing, hygiene, and sanitization practices necessary to keep customers, employees, and the entire community safe.



The blueprint details three phases for reopening retail. In the first phase, e-commerce, contactless curbside pickup, and in-home delivery should be allowed, while in the second phase, retail stores can be reopened to the public with social distancing protocols and reduced occupancy.



In the third phase, states should lift all pandemic-related restrictions after ensuring adequate protection measures are in place.



The trade groups have urged that in the first phase, all states should allow the consistent and complete re-opening of the nation's distribution centers and warehouses, so long as retailers follow established social distancing, hygiene, and sanitization guidelines recommended by the CDC.



The first phase should also allow pickups and in-home deliveries to be expanded to include retailers across all states, according to the blueprint.



These operations should allow a limited number of employees in stores that are closed to the public to fulfill online orders and deliver purchases to customers who drive or walk up, observing appropriate social distancing.



In the second phase, states could permit additional stores to reopen with robust health and safety protocols, including ensuring that retail employees stay six feet apart whenever practical, restricting the number of customers in a store at the same time and establishing special shopping hours solely for high-risk individuals.



Interaction between employees and outside visitors or truck drivers should also be restricted in this phase.



In the third and final phase, the states would eliminate pandemic-related shopping restrictions, and retailers will have the discretion to remove COVID-related operational protocols except for those related to enhanced sanitization and screening practices.



The trade groups said that in the third phase, governors could suspend or relax all social distancing requirements consistent with health expert guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

