Letho Resources Corp.: Letho Resources Extends Filing of Annual Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Letho Resources Corp. (TSXV:LET) ("Letho", or the "Company") announces that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company intends to postpone the filing of its annual consolidated financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis, as well as related CEO and CFO certificates for the financial period ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), which are required to be filed by April 29, 2020, under Sections 4.2 and 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

On March 23, 2020, the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCCS) announced that issuers would be provided with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020, to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company will rely on this exemption with respect to the Annual Filings in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements. The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to file the Annual Filings and currently expects to have them filed on or prior to the extended filing deadline of June 15, 2020. The Company also announces that management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207,However, Letho notes that trading of its shares has been halted subsequent to a press release on May 11, 2018 which announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Anio Oil and Gas Sh.a. ("Anio") regarding a proposed business combination which, if completed, would result in a reverse takeover of the Company by Anio.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019 there have been no material business developments other than those that have been publicly disclosed as required under applicable securities laws.

About Letho Resources Corp.

Letho Resources is an emerging oil and gas production focused company, currently advancing an acquisition of a production asset. Letho recently announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Anio Oil & Gas Sh.a., which has a Petroleum Licence Agreement for the Ballsh-Hekal producing oil field in Albania.

