Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 250817 ISIN: VGG290991014 Ticker-Symbol: E6P 
Frankfurt
28.04.20
08:20 Uhr
24,825 Euro
-0,455
-1,80 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS
EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED24,825-1,80 %