

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended notably higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, as investors continued to pick up stocks amid reports about reopening of businesses in some virus hot spots, and on hopes of more stimulus from central banks.



Investors were also reacting to corporate earnings reports and the movements in global crude oil prices.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 1.68%. Among the major indices, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 1.91% up. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 advanced 1.27% and 1.43%, respectively, while Switzerland's SMI gained 1.34%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium and Finland ended stronger by 2.3 to 3.2%. Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed higher by 0.5 to 2%.



Poland ended modestly higher, while Turkey and Ukraine closed weak.



In France, Capgemini spurted nearly 8% after the company reported a 3.1% increase in first-quarter consolidated revenue. BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole gained 6.5% and 6.1%, respectively. Safran, AXA, Societe Generale, Airbus, L'Oreal, Legrand and ArcelorMittal gained 3 to 5%.



Peugeot, Unibail Rodamco, Schneider Electric, Vinci and STMicroElectronics also rose sharply.



In Germany, Allianz, Infienon Technologies, BASF, Deutsche Bank, Siemens, Daimler, Deutsche Post, Munich Ruckenvers, BMW, Volkswagen, HeidelbergCement and Henkel gained 2 to 5%.



Shares of Wirecard tumbled more than 25%, weighed down by results of an investigation by audit firm KPMG. The audit firm said in its report that it wasn't able to obtain all the data it needed to confirm past revenues.



In the U.K. market, Lloyds Banking Group, Carnival, Royal Bank and Informa gained 8 to 9%. RSA, Legal & General, Prudential, Barclays, Ashtead Group, Hargreaves Lansdown, Experian, Whitbread, British American Tobacco, Barratt Developments and ITV ended higher by 4 to 6.4%.



In the Swiss market, UBS climbed up more than 7% after reporting a sharp 40% jump in first-quarter profit. Shares of Credit Suisse also ended higher by over 7%.



ABB and Zurich Insurance Group both ended higher by about 6%, while Swiss Life Holding climbed up 5.1%.



Sweden's central bank kept its repo rate unchanged at zero percent but didn't not rule out a rate cut later to stimulate demand and support inflation in the recovery phase.



