Technavio has been monitoring the corporate training market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 18.37 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005730/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corporate Training Market in US 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. The focus on flexible learning will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Focus on flexible learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Corporate Training Market in US 2019-2023: Segmentation
Corporate Training Market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Technical Courses
- Non-technical Courses
- End-user
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- IT
- Others
- Method
- Blended Learning
- Offline Learning
- Online Learning
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31799
Corporate Training Market in US 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corporate training market in US report covers the following areas:
- Corporate Training Market in US Size
- Corporate Training Market in US Trends
- Corporate Training Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising popularity of microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market growth in US during the next few years.
Corporate Training Market in US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the corporate training market in US, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corporate training market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Corporate Training Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate training market size and its contribution to the parent market in US
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate training market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors in US
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Technical courses Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-technical courses Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user placement
- Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- IT Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Method
- Blended learning Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Offline learning Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online learning Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Other
Customer landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- Franklin Covey Co.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- John Wiley Sons Inc.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005730/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/