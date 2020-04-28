MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Security International, Inc. Announces Timing of Q1 2020 Earnings Call

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security products, announces the timing of its Earnings Call for the First Quarter of 2020. MACE will conduct a conference call on May 5, 2020, at 1 PM EDT, 11 AM PDT to discuss its financial and operational performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-833-360-0862; Conference 3254038

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay after the call's completion. The date ranges the recording will be available are listed below. To access the recording, use the dial-in number listed below and the conference ID

Encore dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406

In addition to the toll-free number listed above, you can also dial (800) 585-8367 to access the recording.

Encore dates: 05/05/2020 16:00 Eastern Time - 07/05/2020 23:59 Eastern Time

About Mace Security International, Inc.:

Mace Security International, Inc. (MSI) is the globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing products for personal safety and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense aerosol products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays, gels, and foams for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® brand, Vigilant® Brand alarms, which are the world-wide leader and number one recognized brand in personal alarms, and Tornado ® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MSI manufactures, distributes and supports its products through leading retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and it's website, www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "aspiration," "objective," "project," "believe," "continue," "on track" or "target" or the negative thereof and similar expressions, among others, identify forward-looking statements. All forward looking statements are based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause events and the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Please see the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements on the Company's Annual Report on the OTCQX website or on www.mace.com. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Related Links

http://www.mace.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gary Medved

President and CEO

Gmedved@mace.com

SOURCE: Mace Security International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587443/Mace-Security-International-Inc-Announces-Timing-of-Q1-2020-Earnings-Call