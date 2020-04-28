Web Presence: Unity Care Opens its First Supportive Transitional Housing for Foster Youth in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / The Unity Care Group, a youth and family development agency providing housing and supportive services to transitional age foster youth, opens a new home for youth and emerging young adults in Sacramento, CA.

The home is the organization's first home to open in Sacramento County serving males. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home will provide supportive services for up to six foster youth and emerging adults ages 16 to 20 who find themselves at-risk to homelessness and in need of housing and services.

Unity Care's goal is to provide safe and affordable housing for youth as they transition out of foster care and provide supportive services to assist them in achieving self-sufficiency. The shared home offers an atmosphere of love, warmth and understanding while these youth work towards their educational, behavioral and employment goals.

Deputy County Executive, Social Services, of Sacramento County Bruce Wagstaff stated, "We welcome these important new resources in our community that provide a stable and supportive placement for our foster youth."

The nonprofit organization has been working to increase its housing capacity to meet the growing needs of this vulnerable population who are in need of safe and stable housing. In late February, the organization open its first transitional home for females in Alameda County and is preparing to open a home in El Dorado County in the coming days. This increases their total housing capacity to serve 120 transitional age foster youth throughout the Bay Area and Northern California.

"Unity Care of San Jose feels honored to expand our transitional housing services in Sacramento County to serve a vulnerable population of young men in the foster care system who are in need of a loving home environment with supportive services," said Pam Carter, Unity Care's Regional Director.

About the Unity Care Group

Founded in 1993, to provide quality youth and family programs for the purpose of creating healthier communities through life-long partnerships. Unity Care serves transitional age foster youth in seven Northern California counties, delivering culturally proficient and trauma-informed services centered around Unity Care's "5 Pillars of Success" - HOUSING, EDUCATION, EMPLOYMENT, WELL-BEING, and UNCONDITIONAL CARE. Unity Care is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). To learn more about Unity Care visit www.unitycare.org. For an immediate response please contact Linda Phillips at lvu@unitycare.org or 408-971-9822.

