ELSE Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Announces Timing of its Disclosure Documents

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQB:BABYF) ("Else" or the "Company"), a developer of novel plant-based infant and toddler nutrition, is announcing its reliance in connection with its annual audited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2019 and the interim unaudited financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020.

Else is providing an update on the timing to report its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 ("Annual Financial Statements") and its first-quarter interim condensed financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020 ("Interim Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis accompanying the respective Annual Financial Statements and Interim Statements (collectively, the "Disclosure Documents").

In light of recent COVID-19 developments and its potential impact on market participants, the securities commissions of British Columbia and Alberta implemented temporary relief from certain regulatory filings required to be made on or before June 1, 2020. This blanket relief provides a 45-day extension for periodic filings, including the Disclosure Documents.

Accordingly, Else will be utilizing the extension period provided for the filing of its Annual Financial Statements, which would otherwise have a filing deadline of April 29, 2020 in accordance with sections 4.2 and 5.1 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). The Annual Financial Statements are expected to be filed on SEDAR on or before June 12, 2020.

In addition, Else will also use the extension period provided for the filing of its Interim Statements, which would otherwise have a filing deadline of June 1, 2020 in accordance with sections 4.4 and 5.1 of NI 51-102. The Interim Statements are expected to be filed on SEDAR on or before July 16, 2020.

Until such time as the Disclosure Documents are filed, management and other insiders of the Company will be subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Else confirms that since the filing of its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than as disclosed in press releases of Else.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly-traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QB board under the trading symbol BABYF. Else's Executive and Advisory Board includes leaders hailing from Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson, Boston Children's Hospital, ESPHGAN (European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition). Plum Organics, Tel Aviv University's Sackler Faculty of Medicine, and Gastroenterology & Nutrition Institute of RAMBAM Medical Center.

