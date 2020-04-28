

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $6.84 billion, or $9.87 per share. This compares with $6.66 billion, or $9.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alphabet Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.84 billion or $9.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $10.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $41.16 billion from $36.34 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $6.84 Bln. vs. $8.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $9.87 vs. $11.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $10.33 -Revenue (Q1): $41.16 Bln vs. $36.34 Bln last year.



