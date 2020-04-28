

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $328.4M, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $663.2M, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $6.00 billion from $6.31 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $6.00 Bln vs. $6.31 Bln last year.



