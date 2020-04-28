Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced the acceptance of several abstracts for presentation at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene Cell Therapy (ASGCT) being held May 12th to May 15th, 2020, in a virtual format.

"Sangamo's abstracts at ASGCT include work from our in vivo genome transcriptional regulation programs in CNS diseases, where we aim to modulate the expression of key genes involved in Prion and Parkinson's diseases for therapeutic effect, as well as other abstracts detailing our engineered AAV directed evolution platform and ongoing improvements to our ZFP genome editing technology that we believe will enable us to remain at the forefront of genomic medicine research and discovery," said Adrian Woolfson, BM., B.Ch., Ph.D., Head of Research and Development at Sangamo. "Sangamo's significant presence at ASGCT this year, with presentations showcasing our diverse and proprietary suite of genome engineering technologies across a broad range of therapeutic areas, demonstrates the generality, optionality and compelling nature of our therapeutic pipeline."

ASGCT Annual Meeting Presentations Invited Sessions

Engineering and Evaluation of Novel AAV Serotypes for Gene Delivery to the Central Nervous System Abstract #23

Oral Presentation Tuesday, May 12; 10:30AM ET

Oral Presentation Tuesday, May 12; 10:30AM ET Engineered Zinc Finger Protein Transcription Factors Efficiently and Specifically Reduce Mouse and Human Prion Expression Abstract #296

Poster Presentation Tuesday, May 12; 5:30PM ET

Poster Presentation Tuesday, May 12; 5:30PM ET Novel Therapeutic Approach for Parkinson's Disease: Engineered Zinc Finger Protein Transcription Factors Efficiently and Specifically Reduce Alpha-Synuclein Expression Abstract #711

Poster Presentation Wednesday, May 13; 5:30PM ET

Poster Presentation Wednesday, May 13; 5:30PM ET Engineered nuclease off-target assay with improved sensitivity Abstract #656

Poster Presentation Wednesday, May 13, 5:30PM ET

Poster Presentation Wednesday, May 13, 5:30PM ET An Expanded Repertoire of ZFN Architectures for High-Precision Therapeutic Genome Engineering Abstract#1048

Poster Presentation Thursday, May 14; 5:30PM ET

Poster Presentation Thursday, May 14; 5:30PM ET Opportunities and Challenges of Global Clinical Trials

Invited Talk Monday, May 11; 8:30AM ET

An additional abstract of Sangamo's legacy HIV research, "Results of Four Clinical Trials using Autologous T-Cells, Genetically Modified at the CCR5 Gene by Zinc Finger Nucleases, in HIV-Infected Subjects," was also published this afternoon in association with the ASGCT meeting. Due to logistical issues related to COVID-19 restrictions, Sangamo has been unable to complete all necessary clinical data collection and validation and has therefore decided not to present this abstract at this time. The Company will look for another opportunity to publish these data when appropriate.

All abstracts for the ASGCT Annual Meeting are available on ASGCT's website.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, and in vivo genome editing and gene regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

Sangamo Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Sangamo's current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Sangamo's technologies, the presentation of data from various therapeutic and research programs and the potential of these programs to demonstrate therapeutic benefit and transform the lives of patients. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the research development process, including the results of clinical trials; the regulatory approval process for product candidates; and the potential for technological developments that obviate technologies used by Sangamo. There can be no assurance that Sangamo and its collaborators will be able to develop and obtain the necessary regulatory approvals for commercially viable products. Actual results may differ from those projected in forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in Sangamo's operations and business. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Sangamo's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Sangamo undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005969/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Global

McDavid Stilwell

510-970-6000, x219

mstilwell@sangamo.com

Media Inquiries Global

Aron Feingold

510-970-6000, x421

afeingold@sangamo.com

Investor Relations and Media Inquiries European Union United Kingdom

Caroline Courme

33 4 97 21 27 27

ccourme@sangamo.com