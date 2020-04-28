

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD):



-Earnings: -$13.0 million in Q1 vs. -$8.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.18 in Q1 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company reported adjusted earnings of $23.6 million or $0.33 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $1.41 billion in Q1 vs. $1.52 billion in the same period last year.



