

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Illinois Inc. (OI) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $50 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $79 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Owens Illinois Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $1.56 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Owens Illinois Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q1): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken