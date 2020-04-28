Universal Copper Ltd.: Universal Copper to Rely on COVID-19 Extension for Filing Its Annual Consolidated Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Universal Copper Ltd. (TSXV:UNV) ("UNV", "Universal Copper" or the "Company") (formerly Tasca Resources Ltd.) (TSX Venture symbol: UNV) announces that due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Columbia Securities Commission and other members of the Canadian Securities Administrators granted "Issuers" in the Canadian securities industry up to an additional 45 days, to complete year-end statutory filings. The Company does not believe that it will be able to file its December 31, 2019 Audited Annual Financial Statements by its usual 120-day deadline of April 29, 2020 and will be relying on the extension. In accordance with the conditions of the extension, the Company's management and other insiders will be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 until its Annual Audited Financial Statements are filed, which should be on or before May 29, 2020.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company in news releases, including the information herein, there are no other material business developments since the date of the Company's most recent filing of its interim financial statements and Interim Quarterly Highlights for its Q3 ended September 30, 2019.

