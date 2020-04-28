

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp (CERN) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $147.16 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $166.22 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cerner Corp reported adjusted earnings of $222.71 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $1.41 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



Cerner Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $222.71 Mln. vs. $198.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.340 - $1.390 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.78 - $2.90 Full year revenue guidance: $5.550 - $5.700 Bln



