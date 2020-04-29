

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG), the parent company of British Airways, has announced plans to cut nearly 12,000 jobs at the UK carrier as Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the aviation industry.



In a statement, IAG said, 'The proposals remain subject to consultation, but it is likely that they will affect most of British Airways' employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000 of them.'



IAG added that it would take several years for the passenger demand to recover to 2019 levels. IAG also owns Spanish airline Iberia and Ireland's Aer Lingus.



Airline companies have been struggling as the coronavirus lockdown has grounded almost all the planes around the world. British Airways had furloughed more than half of its 45,000 workers. British Airways had earlier also reached agreement with its 4,000 pilots to take four weeks of unpaid leave in April and May.



British Airways CEO Alex Cruz wrote in a letter to staff: 'In the last few weeks, the outlook for the aviation industry has worsened further and we must take action now. We are a strong, well-managed business that has faced into, and overcome, many crises in our hundred-year history. We must overcome this crisis ourselves, too.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

