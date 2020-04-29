

MINATO (dpa-AFX) - Ana Holdings Inc. (ANA.L) reported net income to owners of parent of 27.6 billion yen for fiscal 2019, a decline of 75 percent from prior year. Operating income was 60.8 billion yen, down 63.2 percent. Operating revenue was 1.97 trillion yen, down 4.1 percent from prior year.



The company noted that, for the current fiscal year, the dividend payment will be 0 yen until it is able to project a rational forecast.



ANA has suspended and reduced the number of flights by approximately 90 percent on international routes and 70 percent on domestic routes from its initial scheduled plans.



