

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday see Q1 numbers for consumer prices, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to add 0.2 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year after gaining 0.7 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year in the previous three months.



The Reserve Bank of Australia's trimmed mean is called steady at 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year, while the weighted mean is called unchanged at 0.4 percent on quarter but up 1.5 percent on year from 1.3 percent in the three months prior.



Singapore will see March figures for producer prices; in February, prices were up 0.2 percent on month and down 1.5 percent on year.



New Zealand will provide March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were worth NZ$4.33 billion and exports were at NZ$4.92 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$594 million.



South Korea will release March figures for industrial production and retail sales. In February, industrial production was down 3.8 percent on month and up 11.4 percent on year, while retail sales were down 6.0 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for Showa Day and will re-open on Thursday.



